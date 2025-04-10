Laura Ingraham: Trump Is Playing 3-Dimensional Chess!

Never mind the fact that one of the contributors on her own network admitted why Trump ended up backing down (somewhat) on his tariffs. Fox's Laura Ingraham went into full Dear Leader mode when opening her show this Wednesday night.

This is so typical of Fox and their right-wing propaganda. Just keep pumping your viewers full of crap and hope they haven't left their right wing bubbles where they'd realize they're being lied to.

Not that it would matter to most of them who just ignore or make excuses for anything that doesn't fit their delusional world view.

Ingraham started things off by claiming that Trump is "thinking three steps ahead" before showing clips of Trump pretending that "our country is stronger than it's ever been," and we had to "take our medicine" and lying that the damage he inflicted "had to be done," before claiming that Trump's "critics always misunderstood him," and criticizing them for saying that his "position is crazy," the "tariffs are never going to work," and that Trump is "trying to tank the economy, and that he's "way over his skis."

Unfortunately for Ingraham, all of those things happen to be true, which her viewers will end up finding out the hard way as the damage he's already done continues to manifest itself in the coming weeks and months.

Ingraham then played a montage of criticism from Chuck Schumer, Neera Tanden and Jamie Dimon going after Trump for the likelihood he's going to cause a recession, and mocked all of them, as though the market rallying for one day eliminated that risk.

INGRAHAM: And as usual, the political class also underestimated Trump. Remember they scoffed at him when he got into the race back in 2015, and then they counted him out after the 2020 election.

They assumed he was finished. They hoped he was finished and that he'd never hold political office again. After all, he's a convicted felon. Well, and ditto for the Wall Street types, even those who worked with Trump, underestimated him. He's just a real estate guy. He doesn't understand the complexities of global supply chains. But under Trump's tariffs, America's future was in peril, they said. They warned of a grim, grim event. Speaking of grim sounding, Larry Summers today. SUMMERS: When people think that the rule of law is deteriorating, when people think that the country is being mismanaged, they sell its stocks and they sell its bonds too. They sell everything. Treasury bonds, prices go up and their yields go down. So what this is saying is that we're becoming more like an emerging market country, more like a country with a peso, rather than a dollar as its currency. INGRAHAM: Whoops, well, I guess that peso went muy arriba today. Well, five minutes later, he should have demanded to come back on camera to eat crow. The market had rebounded by then 2200 points, is up way more, because Trump announced a brilliant move to pause the higher tariffs on countries negotiating with us, but meanwhile to raise China's tariffs to 125 percent. So wall off China by boxing them out, further weakening their economic power. It's genius.

Yeah, we'll see how "genius" it is when it still causes a recession. Trump backed down because he had to. Not because he wanted to. He'll back down again when the pressure from the only people he cares about, the millionaires and billionaires, becomes too great.