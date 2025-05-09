Florida Senate Decides Exploiting Child Labor Instead Of Migrants Not Good!

Critics warned that it posed serious risks of exploitation.
By Susie MadrakMay 9, 2025

A bill from the governor's office that would have loosened child labor laws in Florida has died in the state Senate. Oh darn. Via Newsweek:

The proposal came as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, touted using teenagers as a replacement for the labor of migrants who are in the country illegally.

[...] The bill would have permitted 16- and 17-year-olds to work overnight on school days and work longer than an eight-hour day before a school day. Some 14- and 15-year-olds would also have been allowed to work those hours.

Proponents said the bill aligned with federal child labor law and would help combat labor shortages, but critics warned that it posed serious risks of exploitation.

If approved, Senate Bill 918 would have removed restrictions on the number of hours that 16- and 17-year-olds can work per week during the school year.

Exploitation? In Florida? Say it isn't so!

Let's see. The law would have scrapped required 30-minute meal breaks and allowed children as young as 14 who are homeschooled or enrolled in virtual school to work overnight shifts. Sounds non-exploitive to me, amirite?

The Orlando Weekly confirmed the language in the bill came from staff within DeSantis' office.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon