Tommy Tuberville Says 'Entire Men’s Teams Across The Country' Are 'Turning Trans'

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) warned that "entire men's teams across the country" were "turning trans" after Senate Democrats blocked a bill that would have banned transgender athletes in women's sports.

Tuberville reacted to his bill being shot down during a Sunday interview on Fox News.

"Well, it's the priority of the Democrats, the letter salad of LGBTQ groups, you can't let one of them down," the senator said. "And the Democrats know that transgender boys and women's sports is wrong, but they can't abandon them because the rest of their group would probably say, if you're not going to stand with us, we're out of here for you, Democrats."

"We have entire men's teams across this country now that are turning trans," he added. "Women's teams, they're turning trans."

"And that's going to be a, uh, a situation where it's going to pick up speed because these woke globalists are pushing these kids to say, if you can't compete in men's sports, let's just transition and say, you're a woman and, and, uh, participate in women's sports."