Best Signs At The Hands Off Protests

On April 5th, real patriots turned out all over the country to protest Donald Trump and Elon Musk's presidency.

We saw so many great signs at the #HandsOff protests, here are a few of our favorites.

Meidas Touch Brings the Heat

The Meidas brothers shared some signs on MeidasPlus.com:

The always brilliant Ron Filipkowski wrote the top signs piece at Meidas Plus. Go and read the whole article, you'll laugh hard. But this sign was one of the C&L team favorites:





Raskin's Fave Protest Signs

Rep. Jamie Raskin tweeted a few of his favorite protest signs:

"Top 5 signs I saw today: 1. “Elon Musk is the only undocumented immigrant taking your job” 2. “Neuter your Doge” 3. “Donald Trump, Russian-Owned since 1987” 4. “The Emperor has no clothes and it ain’t pretty” 5. “Buy America: Putin did”

Karoli's favorites from the Ventura Rally

Credit: Karoli Kuns

And this one:

Credit: Karoli Kuns

Trump fiddles while the country burns, but the resistance is back!

Open thread below...