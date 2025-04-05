All Over The Country, The Real Patriots Are Turning Out

Just some snapshots of what today was like. If you don't see your town, leave pictures in the comments!
#handsoff Birmingham, Alabama
— Joyce White Vance (@joycewhitevance.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T17:14:13.655Z
Kickoff in Philadelphia. #handsoff
#handsoff
Topeka KS
Some pictures from today's protest in Cortland!
— Indivisible Cortland County (@indivisiblecortcty.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T18:06:34.228Z
This is Utah in case anyone’s wondering how pissed off people are. I have never seen anything like this.
— Nate Blouin (@nateforutah.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T19:06:40.776Z
#HandsOff in a small town in ruby red Alabama
Hands Off
Granbury, Texas
Portland, ME showed up. #HandsOff
— Mike Williams (@mwilli.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T15:17:47.824Z
I’m doing this on a five week old knee. So we’ll see how long I can hold out.
I’m just sayin’. St Augustine FL is a town of 14,000. In a red county. And we’re doing this. #handsoff #50501 #April5 AND we have some spicy signs!
— Mary Lawrence (@mlawrence1027.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T14:36:43.297Z
More pictures from Cortland, NY today. Our Congressman John Mannion was here showing support too!
— Indivisible Cortland County (@indivisiblecortcty.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T18:11:14.355Z
Wow. Pittsburgh.
— Conor Lamb (@conorlambpa.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T17:03:21.293Z
HAPPENING NOW: The worldwide "Hands Off!" rallies are already underway at Trafalgar Square in London 👇🏻
— Marco Foster (@marcofoster.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T14:31:38.529Z
DC. Jamie Raskin & Maxwell Frost were eloquent & passionate today
— Bob Knows Northern Virginia (@birthdaybob.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T17:53:30.888Z
Hands Off Protest in the Boston Common
— Dylan Lion (@lionshue.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T15:36:45.270Z
#HandsOff Chapel Hill, NC
— Miriam Rabkin (@miriam2024.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T16:58:13.570Z
#HandsOff protest in Duluth, MN
#50501
#ProtestMN
— Scott Hebert (@scottjhebert.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T15:02:45.360Z
Hands Off Protest Boston!
April 5, 2025 Boston Common
— Peter Bowden 😃 (@peterbowdenlive.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T15:25:12.677Z
#HandsOff DC! Fight! Resist! Protest! ✊
— Damn Straight (@damnstraight42.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T15:06:57.162Z
https://bsky.app/profile/artcandee.bsky.social/post/3lm3d44i4os2v
BREAKING: Hands Off Protest against Trump in Philly just now. 1000's in attendance.
— Krassensteins (@krassenstein.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T17:54:26.982Z
This is ONE TRAIN STATION in Philly. EVERYONE is here to take the train to city hall to protest. The entire platform is full. Philadelphia does not stay quiet.
— Whimsyfluff (@whimsyfluff.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T15:25:03.228Z
#HandsOff DC! Fight! Resist! Protest! ✊
— Damn Straight (@damnstraight42.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T15:06:57.162Z
Houston showed up today! It's not to late to make a plan. Protest in Dallas at City Hall is 4 - 6 P.M.
#HandsOff
#Houston
— RAD - Richardson Area Democrats (@richardsonareadems.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T18:13:23.345Z
https://bsky.app/profile/trollbreath.bsky.social/post/3lm3jlhrhqs2t
One of my favorite signs from the Hands Off protest in Burlington, Vt.
— Pamela Polston (@pamelapolston.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T17:23:43.174Z
Nebraska says “hands off!” #50501
Despite the rain and cold temperatures, thousands showed up to Protest #trump And #Doge at the Nassau County Courthouse, Long Island NY. #Handsoff our bodies, retirement, social security, democracy......
— Brandy Smith Duggan (@jamgirl78.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T18:40:29.289Z
Hands off protest today in Mineola,New York
— Karin Briller (@karin66min.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T18:20:34.369Z
More protest signs Today in New Mexico
#50501:The People’s Movement #TaosUnited #Indivisible #FiftyFifty.one #Taos #Protest #ProtestSigns #DumpTrump #WeRise