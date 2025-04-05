All Over The Country, The Real Patriots Are Turning Out

People are saying NO to Yambo and Musk.
By Susie MadrakApril 5, 2025

Just some snapshots of what today was like. If you don't see your town, leave pictures in the comments!

#handsoff Birmingham, Alabama

Joyce White Vance (@joycewhitevance.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T17:14:13.655Z

Kickoff in Philadelphia. #handsoff

Indivisible (@indivisible.org) 2025-04-05T17:13:09.335Z

#handsoff
Topeka KS

(@lorainkc.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T17:01:19.345Z

Some pictures from today's protest in Cortland!

Indivisible Cortland County (@indivisiblecortcty.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T18:06:34.228Z

This is Utah in case anyone’s wondering how pissed off people are. I have never seen anything like this.

Nate Blouin (@nateforutah.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T19:06:40.776Z

#HandsOff in a small town in ruby red Alabama

(@lakerat61.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T14:30:58.160Z

Hands Off
Granbury, Texas

Julie (@julie3500.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T18:12:19.032Z

Portland, ME showed up. #HandsOff

Mike Williams (@mwilli.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T15:17:47.824Z

I’m doing this on a five week old knee. So we’ll see how long I can hold out.

Schooley (@schooley.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T16:47:00.269Z

I’m just sayin’. St Augustine FL is a town of 14,000. In a red county. And we’re doing this. #handsoff #50501 #April5 AND we have some spicy signs!

Mary Lawrence (@mlawrence1027.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T14:36:43.297Z

More pictures from Cortland, NY today. Our Congressman John Mannion was here showing support too!

Indivisible Cortland County (@indivisiblecortcty.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T18:11:14.355Z

Wow. Pittsburgh.

Conor Lamb (@conorlambpa.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T17:03:21.293Z

HAPPENING NOW: The worldwide "Hands Off!" rallies are already underway at Trafalgar Square in London 👇🏻

Marco Foster (@marcofoster.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T14:31:38.529Z

DC. Jamie Raskin & Maxwell Frost were eloquent & passionate today

Bob Knows Northern Virginia (@birthdaybob.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T17:53:30.888Z

Hands Off Protest in the Boston Common

Dylan Lion (@lionshue.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T15:36:45.270Z

#HandsOff Chapel Hill, NC

Miriam Rabkin (@miriam2024.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T16:58:13.570Z

#HandsOff protest in Duluth, MN

#50501
#ProtestMN

Scott Hebert (@scottjhebert.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T15:02:45.360Z

Hands Off Protest Boston!

April 5, 2025 Boston Common

Peter Bowden 😃 (@peterbowdenlive.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T15:25:12.677Z

#HandsOff DC! Fight! Resist! Protest! ✊

Damn Straight (@damnstraight42.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T15:06:57.162Z

https://bsky.app/profile/artcandee.bsky.social/post/3lm3d44i4os2v

BREAKING: Hands Off Protest against Trump in Philly just now. 1000's in attendance.

Krassensteins (@krassenstein.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T17:54:26.982Z

This is ONE TRAIN STATION in Philly. EVERYONE is here to take the train to city hall to protest. The entire platform is full. Philadelphia does not stay quiet.

Whimsyfluff (@whimsyfluff.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T15:25:03.228Z

Houston showed up today! It's not to late to make a plan. Protest in Dallas at City Hall is 4 - 6 P.M.
#HandsOff
#Houston

RAD - Richardson Area Democrats (@richardsonareadems.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T18:13:23.345Z

https://bsky.app/profile/trollbreath.bsky.social/post/3lm3jlhrhqs2t

One of my favorite signs from the Hands Off protest in Burlington, Vt.

Pamela Polston (@pamelapolston.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T17:23:43.174Z

Nebraska says “hands off!” #50501

(@khaake.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T16:28:03.662Z

Despite the rain and cold temperatures, thousands showed up to Protest #trump And #Doge at the Nassau County Courthouse, Long Island NY. #Handsoff our bodies, retirement, social security, democracy......

Brandy Smith Duggan (@jamgirl78.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T18:40:29.289Z

Hands off protest today in Mineola,New York

Karin Briller (@karin66min.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T18:20:34.369Z

More protest signs Today in New Mexico

#50501:The People’s Movement #TaosUnited #Indivisible #FiftyFifty.one #Taos #Protest #ProtestSigns #DumpTrump #WeRise

(@pyppoch.bsky.social) 2025-03-26T02:26:34.581Z

Discussion

