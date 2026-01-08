GOP Staffer Likely Misused Public Funds On Girlfriend: House Ethics Probe

The Board of the Office of Congressional Conduct told the House Ethics Committee that Brandon Phillips, a member of Rep. Mike Collins' (R-GA) staff, likely misused public funds by hiring his girlfriend for government work that she failed to do.

In a 33-page report released on Monday, the board said Phillips had been accused of using "congressional resources for unofficial or otherwise unauthorized purposes" and may have "discriminated unfairly by dispensing special favors or privileges by participating in the retention of an employee with whom Mr. Phillips had a personal relationship."

The board unanimously found sufficient evidence to warrant further investigation of Phillips.

If the allegations are proven, then Phillips would have violated federal law, House rules, and standards of conduct, the board said.

Phillips' girlfriend, Caroline Craze, "was paid $5000 for her time as an intern," the report found.

"To my knowledge, she is not a student in a program which would be aligned for rules for an intern," one witness said. The board obtained Instagram photographs showing Craze with Phillips and President Donald Trump before her profile was made private.

"Ms. Craze never performed any duties in or for Rep. Collins's District Office in 2023—despite being paid as a District Intern from November 4, 2023, to December 31, 2023," the report noted.

The board also recommended issuing subpoenas for Collins, Phillips, Craze, and three others who refused to participate in the investigation.

In 2022, Phillips was arrested on charges of animal cruelty after allegedly kicking a dog. He previously served as Donald Trump's state campaign director in Georgia. In 2008, WXIA reported that Phillips also attacked a man, slashed his tires, and threw a woman's laptop. He later pleaded guilty to lesser charges of trespassing and battery.

WSB-TV also reported that Phillips faced assault and battery charges after pointing a gun at a woman.