Pro-Israel Lobby Spending Millions To Unseat Thomas Massie

Massie might be the biggest thorn in Trump's side with championing of the as-yet-unreleased Epstein Files, but it's Massie's negativity about Iran and Gaza that has the billionaire class who support Israel really opening their checkbooks to get rid of him. The primary in KY-04 is now the most expensive on record.

Given how much money they're throwing at him, and the quality of the district (R+18 that Trump won by 36 in 2024), it would seem like Massie's days are numbered, but we'll see on May 19.

Source: Politico



The pro-Israel lobby that’s pumped millions into Democratic primaries this year is facing the next test of its political power on the right in ruby-red Kentucky. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee and other pro-Israel interest groups have uncorked over $9 million in a bid to unseat Republican Rep. Thomas Massie on Tuesday in a competitive primary that has shattered spending records. Prominent pro-Israel GOP donors have funneled millions more into a super PAC stood up by President Donald Trump’s political operation that has spent nearly $7 million on the race. Overall ad spending has topped $32 million, making it the most expensive House primary on record, per tracking firm AdImpact. Pro-Israel groups got the opening they needed to spend big against the isolationist lawmaker whenTrump decided to front a primary challenger to Massie, presenting the first serious threat to his reelection in over a decade. The Republican Jewish Coalition Victory Fund and United Democracy Project, AIPAC’s super PAC, have attacked the incumbent for his votes against symbolic measures supporting Israel.

And who are these people funnelling millions on behalf of Massie's opponent? Billionaires, of course.

Several prominent donors who are supportive of Israel have also bankrolled the MAGA KY super PAC started by former Trump campaign manager Chris LaCivita and pollster Tony Fabrizio, including $1 million from hedge fund manager Paul Singer and $750,000 from a super PAC linked to casino magnate Miriam Adelson. Another group, the Christians United for Israel Action Fund, has spent six figures on billboards targeting Massie. A representative for Singer declined comment on the record. LaCivita and representatives for Adelson and Christians United for Israel Action Fund did not respond.

JUST IN: The Republican Jewish Coalition Victory Fund just filed another $470,000 of spending against Thomas Massie.



There has now been more than $20,000,000 of outside spending in this race.



It is the most expensive House primary in history.



Track election spending on Quiver. pic.twitter.com/hIMlha5jsQ — Quiver Quantitative (@QuiverQuant) May 16, 2026