Mike’s Blog Roundup

Bark Bark Woof Woof - Charlie Pierce on garbage (in and out) and Comstock;

Crooked Timber - the text is not the product;

God’s Spies - dissent and AI: the future before us is clear;

Horizons - Trump DOJ casts about to prove discrimination against white people;

One Damn Thing After Another - Taiwan, the next Ukraine.

Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with ‘for MBRU' in the subject line). Steve in Manhattan is on Bluesky for his sins. Also, drop by and give Roy some get-well wishes. It’s his knee you see.