'Creepy And Weird': Aide To Missing GOP Lawmaker Feigns Outrage Over Basic Questions

A consultant for Rep. Tom Kean Jr. — the New Jersey Republican who has been missing from Congress for 74 days — decided Monday that the real scandal isn't his boss's two-and-a-half-month disappearance. It's the journalist asking about it.

Kean last cast a vote in the House on March 5. Since then, he has missed 68 votes, dodged the public eye, skipped the campaign trail in one of the most competitive districts in the country — and his office has offered nothing more than vague references to a "personal health matter."

What his office has done is keep blasting out chipper newsletters in the congressman's voice, as if everything is fine.

That's the spectacle Aaron Fritschner, chief of staff to Rep. Don Beyer, called out on X Monday. "Tom Kean's office still sending out constituent newsletters like the guy hasn't vanished off the face of the earth," he wrote.

CNN journalist Andrew Kaczynski echoed the point: "Creepy and weird to send out first-person newsletters when you're missing and possibly incapacitated (?) and staff won't tell your constituents what's going on."

That's when Kean consultant Harrison Neely went after Kaczynski personally — not with information, not with a status update, not with an explanation, but with an attack on the reporter himself.

"This is a rich charge coming from a 'journalist' who has called the Congressman's daughter and family members of staff," Neely wrote. "Creepy."

Kaczynski shot back: "Consultants for Tom Kean are now attacking reporters for inquiring about his whereabouts."

The exchange exposes the bind Kean's team has put itself in — and why coming after a reporter for basic shoe-leather journalism is a fight they shouldn't want.

Calling family members and staff is how reporters find people. It is, quite literally, the job. When a sitting member of Congress vanishes for 74 days, when his colleagues can't reach him, when House Speaker Mike Johnson says "I don't know" when asked where he is, when GOP leadership aides admit they "don't have any idea what's going on" — reporters are supposed to start knocking on doors and dialing relatives. That's the accountability structure that exists between elected officials and the public.

Neely's framing tries to invert that structure. By labeling routine reporting as "creepy," the implication is that constituents have no right to know whether their congressman is alive, well, or capable of doing the job they elected him to do. It treats public office like a private matter.

The problem for Neely is that Kean's office has spent two and a half months actively projecting a fiction of normalcy. The newsletters go out in the first person. The social media accounts stay active, recycling old photos. A reelection campaign is nominally underway. Every signal from Team Kean to the public says: business as usual.

But behind the curtain, even Kean's own father is doing damage control. Former New Jersey Gov. Tom Kean Sr. told CNN his son is "under the care of a doctor" recovering from a "serious but temporary illness" — without offering any specifics. Kean's chief of staff, asked by the New York Times why the congressman hasn't been seen, reportedly said: "There's no cameras where Tom is."

Democratic challengers aren't letting it slide. "If you were missing work, you would tell your boss," said Michael Roth, one of four Democrats vying to flip the seat in November. "And Tom Kean Jr.'s boss is the people."

Calling a reporter "creepy" for asking obvious questions isn't a communications strategy. It's a tell.