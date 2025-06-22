'All Tweeting The Same': Thomas Massie Hits GOP For Pro-war Talking Points

"Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) blasted his Republican colleagues for coordinated pro-war talking points after President Donald Trump ordered a strike on Iran.

"It was a good week for the neocons in the military-industrial complex who want war all the time," Massie told CBS host Margaret Brennan on Sunday. "I wouldn't call my side of the MAGA base isolationists. We are exhausted. We are tired from all of these wars, and we're non-interventionists."

"I mean, are you going to call President Trump's campaign an isolationist campaign?" he pointed out. "What he promised us was we would put America first."

Massie hoped that anti-war "voices in this administration" could convince Trump not to take further military action.

"You've still got J.D. Vance. You've still got Tulsi Gabbard," he noted. "You still got calmer heads that could prevail."

"They were not persuasive in this case, clearly," Brennan observed.

"AIPAC is very persuasive. For instance, the Israeli lobby in Congress, if you look at my colleagues' feeds now, they all look the same," Massie replied. "They're all tweeting the same message that we've got to support Israel and we've got to do this."

The Republican lawmaker asked if the Iran strike would be like Trump's "two weeks to slow the spread" slogan about COVID-19 during his first administration.

"Is that the two weeks to slow the spread of 2025?" he wondered. "Is this, you know, we were told two weeks to slow the spread, then, now we're told it's just going to take three bombings. But what happens when Israel gets bombed again?"

"Is Trump going to sit by and say, no, we're not going to further engage in this war?"