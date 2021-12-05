GOP Rep Shredded For Tweeting Obscene Family Christmas Picture

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie was condemned for posting a family Christmas photo with guns and asking Santa to "please bring ammo" just days after another deadly school shooting in Michigan. This is the same clown who recently tweeted out, and then deleted a picture comparing vaccine passports to the Holocaust. It seems the Republican death cult are all trying to one-up each other these days to see who can be the most offensive.

CNN's Jim Acosta spoke to the father of one of the Parkland school shooting victims Saturday and here was his reaction to the photo:

Manuel Oliver appeared on CNN Saturday to talk about his desire to meet with President Joe Biden about promises he made on gun control. His 17-year-old son, Joaquin, was one of the 17 killed when a former student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland. CNN host Jim Acosta asked Oliver about Massie's tweet, as it was trending on social media during the interview. "That's a huge part of the problem," Oliver said. "I don't know if they're trying to be ironic, funny, or what, but it's the worst taste ever." He also said it was a "very nasty post" and is "something that should teach us who should we elect, and not."

Reaction online was much harsher than Oliver's comments:

.@RepThomasMassie, since we are sharing family photos, here are mine. One is the last photo that I ever took of Jaime, the other is where she is buried because of the Parkland school shooting.



The Michigan school shooter and his family used to take photos like yours as well. pic.twitter.com/MsQWneJXAp — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) December 4, 2021

Oh look, it’s Y’all Qaeda — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 4, 2021

The students aren’t even buried yet in Michigan from school shooting but this gop rep wants you to know he won’t let a little thing like kids being murdered to stop him from celebrating guns. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) December 4, 2021

Here’s a photo. It’s my home town in mourning. I live in Oxford Michigan. pic.twitter.com/wiV82NSTIK — Pauline Criel (@pecriel) December 4, 2021

Alexa, show me everything that's wrong with America in one photo — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 4, 2021

Statistically more likely that one of the people in this photo will kill themselves with the gun they are holding than you fending off an intruder. But Merry Christmas Rep Massie. Enjoy your family while you still have them! — Laurie Kilmartin- Fort Collins, Co Dec 3-4 (@anylaurie16) December 4, 2021

@RepThomasMassie ...To be a member of congress used to mean having integrity and compassion.

Now it's just a race to see who can set the bar lower each week... pic.twitter.com/kkrv0uf7DX — JOE MURPHY-Union Carpenter-Navy Veteran (@joegmurph) December 4, 2021

