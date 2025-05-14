Egg On His Face, He's A Big Disgrace

For months, we had to endure the whining about the price of eggs, among other things. Then for weeks, we had to contend with the false claims that the Orange Felon lowered the price of eggs.

Well, The Orange Felon's great eggscapade isn't all that it cracked up to be. Egg prices are going back up and the Orange Felon has no one to blame but himself:

First it was the avian flu outbreak, and now it is tariffs that are causing egg prices to rise. Vital Farms Inc, which bills itself as the top U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs, said Thursday that while it was relatively insulated from the tariffs announced by the Trump administration, it won’t be totally immune. The tariffs will raise costs by increasing prices of various commodities, including steel, and could also affect the purchasing behavior of its customers, the company said. “We’ve announced to our retailer partners a modest, low-double-digit percentage-price increase for our shell-egg products that will go into effect this month,” Chief Executive Russell Diez-Canseco said, according to a FactSet transcript of the company’s earnings call with analysts.

In other words, The Orange Felon just FAFOed himself! He lost a talking point and it's all his own damn fault! It is to laugh! The yolk's on him!