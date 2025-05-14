Egg On His Face, He's A Big Disgrace

So much for The Felon's false boasts about egg prices
Egg On His Face, He's A Big Disgrace
Credit: capper w/MetaAI
By Chris capper LiebenthalMay 14, 2025

For months, we had to endure the whining about the price of eggs, among other things. Then for weeks, we had to contend with the false claims that the Orange Felon lowered the price of eggs.

Well, The Orange Felon's great eggscapade isn't all that it cracked up to be. Egg prices are going back up and the Orange Felon has no one to blame but himself:

First it was the avian flu outbreak, and now it is tariffs that are causing egg prices to rise.

Vital Farms Inc, which bills itself as the top U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs, said Thursday that while it was relatively insulated from the tariffs announced by the Trump administration, it won’t be totally immune.

The tariffs will raise costs by increasing prices of various commodities, including steel, and could also affect the purchasing behavior of its customers, the company said.

“We’ve announced to our retailer partners a modest, low-double-digit percentage-price increase for our shell-egg products that will go into effect this month,” Chief Executive Russell Diez-Canseco said, according to a FactSet transcript of the company’s earnings call with analysts.

In other words, The Orange Felon just FAFOed himself! He lost a talking point and it's all his own damn fault! It is to laugh! The yolk's on him!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon