Republican Congressman Tweets Out Pic Comparing Vaccine Passports To The Holocaust

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) posted, then deleted the offensive tweet. An intern on his staff resigned in protest.
By Ed Scarce
6 hours ago by Ed Scarce
For some unknown reason, this is a "thing" among some far-right Republicans, despite being told repeatedly how offensive it is. They just don't seem to give a ****. Or maybe some are starting to wise up, as Massie did here, deleting his tweet as the disgust mounted on Twitter.

One of Massie's interns quit in protest.

Source: Cincinnati.com

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie posted — and then appears to have deleted — a tweet Wednesday that compared so-called vaccine passports to the identification numbers Nazis tattooed on people imprisoned during the Holocaust.

CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski and others posted a screenshot of the tweet from U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Garrison, and shared it Thursday.
...
Andrew Zirkle, who identified himself on Twitter and LinkedIn as an intern for Massie's office in Washington, D.C., tweeted Thursday that he resigned from his position because of the Holocaust-related tweet.

"These sorts of statements and comparisons are highly inappropriate and are not something I want to associate with personally or professionally," Zirkle said on Twitter. "Belittling the Holocaust in this way is an affront to the Jewish community as well as any survivors or family of those who perished."

And a few Twitter responses, including the immediate resignation by one of his staff.

