Republican Congressman Tweets Out Pic Comparing Vaccine Passports To The Holocaust

For some unknown reason, this is a "thing" among some far-right Republicans, despite being told repeatedly how offensive it is. They just don't seem to give a ****. Or maybe some are starting to wise up, as Massie did here, deleting his tweet as the disgust mounted on Twitter.

One of Massie's interns quit in protest.

Source: Cincinnati.com

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie posted — and then appears to have deleted — a tweet Wednesday that compared so-called vaccine passports to the identification numbers Nazis tattooed on people imprisoned during the Holocaust. CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski and others posted a screenshot of the tweet from U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Garrison, and shared it Thursday.

Andrew Zirkle, who identified himself on Twitter and LinkedIn as an intern for Massie's office in Washington, D.C., tweeted Thursday that he resigned from his position because of the Holocaust-related tweet. "These sorts of statements and comparisons are highly inappropriate and are not something I want to associate with personally or professionally," Zirkle said on Twitter. "Belittling the Holocaust in this way is an affront to the Jewish community as well as any survivors or family of those who perished."

Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie deleted a tweet Wednesday night comparing vaccine mandates to the Holocaust. pic.twitter.com/QTSSH7eqpY — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) August 26, 2021

And a few Twitter responses, including the immediate resignation by one of his staff.

1/ I quit. I wanted to let everyone who knows me personally to know that as soon as I got in to work this morning, I resigned my position in the Office of Congressman Thomas Massie because of his tweet comparing the horrors of the Holocaust to vaccine passports. pic.twitter.com/YXSrPWW80e — 🦀Andrew Zirkle🦀 (@theandrewzirkle) August 26, 2021

Representatives Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene should resign in shame from Congress immediately for comparing vaccine cards to the Holocaust



They have failed the most basic test of humanity



They are evil incarnate and should be ostracized from society — Lindy Li (@lindyli) August 26, 2021