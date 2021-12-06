Charlie Sykes Calls Thomas Massie's Gun Christmas Card Equivalent To A 'Dick Pic'

Charlie Sykes calling it for what it is. The GOP gun fetish, their wink and a nod to atrocities has got to stop.

Source: Raw Story

Speaking to MSNBC on Sunday, conservative commentator and Bulwark editor attacked Rep. Tom Massie (R-KY) after he posted a Christmas photo of him with his family in their pajamas with a bunch of guns.

Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, generally known as the "prince of peace."

In describing the photo, Sykes called it nothing more than a "d*ck pic," photos that men send unsolicited to women of their penis to show off their masculinity. Sykes explained that Massie's need to show off how big his gun is.

"Frankly, I'm sorry to be offensive, but that's the equivalent of a dIck pic," said Sykes. Host Lindsey Reiser noted she wasn't sure they could say that on television.