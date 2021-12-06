Charlie Sykes Calls Thomas Massie's Gun Christmas Card Equivalent To A 'Dick Pic'

"Frankly, I'm sorry to be offensive, but that's the equivalent of a dIck pic," said Sykes.
By Ed ScarceDecember 6, 2021

Charlie Sykes calling it for what it is. The GOP gun fetish, their wink and a nod to atrocities has got to stop.

Source: Raw Story

Speaking to MSNBC on Sunday, conservative commentator and Bulwark editor attacked Rep. Tom Massie (R-KY) after he posted a Christmas photo of him with his family in their pajamas with a bunch of guns.

Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, generally known as the "prince of peace."

In describing the photo, Sykes called it nothing more than a "d*ck pic," photos that men send unsolicited to women of their penis to show off their masculinity. Sykes explained that Massie's need to show off how big his gun is.

"Frankly, I'm sorry to be offensive, but that's the equivalent of a dIck pic," said Sykes. Host Lindsey Reiser noted she wasn't sure they could say that on television.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue