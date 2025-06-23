Trump Declares Jihad On Rep. Thomas Massie

This one could get messy. There could be blood.

Source: Axios

President Trump's political operation has launched an aggressive effort to unseat Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, its first such effort to defeat a sitting Republican incumbent, Axios has learned. By going after Massie, Trump's team is looking to put wayward Republicans on notice that they're ready to play hardball. Massie has attacked Trump over his strike on Iran, saying on X that it was "not Constitutional," prompting the president to fire back on Truth Social that the congressman is "not MAGA."He also called Massie "weak, ineffective" and "disrespectful to our great military, and all that they stand for."

Massie was one of two House Republicans to vote against Trump's "big beautiful bill" last month, leading Trump to declare that he should be "voted out of office."

Trump's $500 million political apparatus is the most powerful, well-funded force in American politics — and gives Trump a weapon with which to target any lawmaker who crosses him.

Trump's team has launched Kentucky MAGA, a super PAC devoted to defeating Massie in the May 2026 primary.

The organization will be run by Trump's senior political advisers, Tony Fabrizio and Chris LaCivita. LaCivita said the PAC would spend "whatever it takes" to defeat Massie.