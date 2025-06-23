Trump Declares Jihad On Rep. Thomas Massie

After Massie called Trump's attack on Iran "unconstitutional", Trump's team launched Kentucky MAGA, a super PAC devoted to defeating Massie in the May 2026 primary.
Trump Declares Jihad On Rep. Thomas Massie
Credit: Getty Images
By Ed ScarceJune 23, 2025

This one could get messy. There could be blood.

Source: Axios

President Trump's political operation has launched an aggressive effort to unseat Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, its first such effort to defeat a sitting Republican incumbent, Axios has learned. By going after Massie, Trump's team is looking to put wayward Republicans on notice that they're ready to play hardball. Massie has attacked Trump over his strike on Iran, saying on X that it was "not Constitutional," prompting the president to fire back on Truth Social that the congressman is "not MAGA."He also called Massie "weak, ineffective" and "disrespectful to our great military, and all that they stand for."

Massie was one of two House Republicans to vote against Trump's "big beautiful bill" last month, leading Trump to declare that he should be "voted out of office."

Trump's $500 million political apparatus is the most powerful, well-funded force in American politics — and gives Trump a weapon with which to target any lawmaker who crosses him.

Trump's team has launched Kentucky MAGA, a super PAC devoted to defeating Massie in the May 2026 primary.

The organization will be run by Trump's senior political advisers, Tony Fabrizio and Chris LaCivita. LaCivita said the PAC would spend "whatever it takes" to defeat Massie.

Plans were said to be in the works already, before the congressman decided to call Trump's attack on Iran unconstitutional, a Trump aide said.

Trump responded to Massie on Truth Social by throwing a tantrum.

guetvvswqaaxk8l

Or perhaps Trump's girlfriend egged him on.

Massie has had primary opponents before, but never anyone well-funded or organized. It appears he's taking the threat seriously.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon