2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Rep. Thomas Massie Tweets That Military Will 'Quit' If Vaccine Mandated

The Kentucky congressman seemed oblivious to the concept of going 'AWOL'.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

See, this is what happens when you elect people to Congress who are little more than glorified trolls. They say stupid **** almost on a daily basis and do a disservice to the people they supposedly represent by giving out misinformation and outright lies.

Source: Courier Journal

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., tweeted Saturday that members of the U.S. military have contacted him saying they will 'quit' if forced to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The tweet, which had more than 7,000 likes by Monday, has caused controversy on Twitter as others on the platform informed Massie that members of the armed forces cannot simply "quit" the military.

Massie wrote in the tweet, "I've been contacted by members of our voluntary military who say they will quit if the COVID vaccine is mandated."

So what happens to anyone who does what Massie says they'd do?

Once a member of the military reports to their first duty station, they are contractually obligated to remain within the service of the U.S. armed forces according to the Military Benefits website. Leaving without sanction or quitting is considered AWOL or absent without leave. If that military member leaves with no intent of returning, then it becomes a more serious charge of desertion.

A retired Major had this blunt advice for Massie.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team