On This Day: Mount St. Helens Eruption

One for the ages.
By John AmatoMay 18, 2026

On May 18th, 1980, the most destructive volcanic eruption in U.S. history happened, taking the lives of 57 people in its wake.

KTVC:

"May 18th marks the 46th anniversary of the devastating Mount St. Helens eruption in Washington State. The powerful volcanic event killed 57 people and devastated some 210 miles of wilderness across the Cascade Range. A 5.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded just before the eruption of Mount St. Helens on May 18, 1980. The eruption significantly reduced the mountain's height by 1,300 feet. Ash from the volcano covered parts of 11 states and Canada, causing more than $1 billion in damage."

Open thread.

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