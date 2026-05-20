Felons Endorsing Alleged Felons: Trump Endorses Paxton

One of our long national nightmares are finally over - Donald Trump decided whom to endorse in the Texas Senate race. The rose goes to ---- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton!

As a former accused felon - and the accusations are many - it makes sense that Trump feels a connection to Paxton.

This also means that Trump is going against current Texas Senator John Cornyn, who has been a pretty staunch Trump ally for many many years. But, as we all know, loyalty goes one way with Trump, so it should surprise no one that he absolutely shivved Cornyn in the back.

In a rambling, stupidly long post on (non)Truth Social, Trump said: “Ken is a true MAGA Warrior who has ALWAYS delivered for Texas, and will continue to do so in the United States Senate."

About Cornyn, Trump said: “John Cornyn is a good man, and I worked well with him, but he was not supportive of me when times were tough.” Translation: Cornyn did not bend the knee every time the King demanded it.

The runoff election will be held next Tuesday, May 26th. The winner of the GOP nomination will take on Democrat James Talarico in the November midterms. Although a pretty solidly red state, Talarico has gotten support from independents and even some Republicans. This could end up being a closer race than expected, especially if Paxton ends up winning the GOP nomination, as he is a very polarizing figure in Texas politics.

Trump's endorsement carries a lot of weight, no doubt, but it is still possible that Cornyn could pull out a win next Tuesday. Keep an eye on this race.