TX Rep. Seeks New 'Intimidation' Charges Against AG Paxton

As C&L’s Red Painter has reported, Rep. Charlie Geren (R-Fort Worth) said that several Texas House members had received phone calls from Paxton threatening them with political consequences if they voted for his impeachment – while the members were on the floor and taking part in the proceedings.

It didn't work out well for the disgraced Paxton. Not only was he impeached on all 20 articles by a huge majority of 121-23 in the Republican-dominated state House, now one member has asked for new charges to be brought against Paxton, now suspended from office, for trying to strong-arm the “jury.”

Democratic Rep. Eddie Morales, Jr. has formally requested that charges against Paxton be amended to include “intimidation of members of the Texas House of Representatives, and jury tampering with respect to the intimidation of the Senate.”

I am not aware of any public allegations that Paxton has threatened members of the Texas Senate. But state Rep. James Talarico, a Democrat, said on CNN yesterday he “can confirm” that some of his Republican colleagues were called by Paxton while they were on the floor.

“That to me is just further confirmation of Ken Paxton’s corruption and I think it’s even more evidence of his abuse of office,” Talarico added.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens with Paxton’s trial in the Senate, assuming he doesn’t resign beforehand. The Texas Tribune notes that while the Senate is more conservative than the House and is “ruled with an iron fist” by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, he “has not yet stepped up to defend Ken Paxton, instead saying he intends to call a trial.”

Keep the popcorn handy!

