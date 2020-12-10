Politics
Read time: 0 minutes
comments

Michigan AG Nessel Has A Message For TX AG: 'Stay In Your Own Lane'

Michigan AG Dana Nessel tells Texas AG Ken Paxton to "stay in his own lane" and stop trying to disenfranchise Michigan voters.
By Chris capper Li...
20 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel responded to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton regarding his frivolous lawsuit trying to overturn the elections in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Texas in no uncertain terms:

I will say this. directly to General Paxton if he is watching,. you know who voted for you in Michigan, General Paxton?. No one,. literally no one. Stay in your lane. stick to trying to disenfranchise voters in your own state and don't come to mine."

Personally, I find it quite refreshing to watch a Democrat stand up and against this kind of fascism and election interference.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team