Michigan AG To File Criminal Charges For Plot To Overturn 2020 Election

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reportedly said this week that she expects charges related to a "coordinated" effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Credit: Dana Nessel (official photo)
By DavidJune 3, 2022

The Detroit News reported that Nessel made the remarks on Wednesday at the Mackinac Policy Conference.

The target of the investigation was said to be "supporters of former President Donald Trump."

She told the paper that her office had been investigating an "unprecedented" and "coordinated" push to overturn the election on behalf of Trump.

"I have talked to countless people at our department who have been there 30, 40 or even 50 years," the Democrat explained. "So this is really new territory. There's no way to say, 'Here's how we've always handled this.'"

The Michigan Attorney General's office has been involved in at least three investigations into the effort to overturn the election. But no charges have been filed.

Nessel wouldn't say when the charges would be filed or provide specifics.

"I can't speak to the details of many of these investigations, except to say: The public should know we're aware of anything you have read in the news. ... We're aware of it. We are working on it. We're looking into it," the attorney general explained.

