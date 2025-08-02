Trump Attacks The WSJ As A 'Gossip Page'

Trump had to run to the right-wing outlet Newsmax to air his grievances against the Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch for daring to report on his Epstein problems.

Trump made an appearance on Rob Finnerty's show this Friday, and was asked about his libel suit against the Journal and Murdoch, and Trump lashed out and called the WSJ a "gossip page."

FINNERTY: You've been very open about wanting an expedited deposition from Rupert Murdoch. This is somebody that you were close with, and this is the Wall Street Journal Epstein case.

Do you think... maybe the better question is, why do you think the Journal is attacking you like that?

TRUMP: Well, it's funny because the New York Post has been terrific. He's a really good man. Keith Poole runs it, and they've been great.

The Wall Street Journal has been terrible. They've been so bad. It's like a gossip page.

It's like it's not the Wall Street Journal, it's gossip, and when they write things wrong, I feel I have to protect myself.

I have to protect my voters. I have to protect MAGA. And if I don't do it, I wouldn't be here with you. I wouldn't be frankly, I wouldn't be president. I wouldn't, who knows what would have happened if I didn't fight back.

I mean they were, it turned out to be a whole phony thing, the Russia, Russia hoax, and many other hoaxes too. That was just an offshoot, but many other hoaxes, and so I feel I have to protect myself.

Wall Street Journal, I find to be very, very dishonest as it pertains to me.