One of the many problems with disgraced twice-elected (kinda?), twice-impeached, quintuply-indicted, 80-something-ily charged jury-convicted 34-count felon and adjudicated rapist The Orange Clown suing the media for libel is going to be his own record, when you think about it.

“Grab ‘em by the the pussy” is in the public record; it’s been broadcast. It is not a lie that he said it.

As a proud graduate of the Innernets School of Law, I have figured out that the core principle in libel actions is that the libel must be published, but publish in this instance means to make public. So to prove libel, you have to prove that the other party lied about you, publicized the lie with malicious intent.

Our pals at Electoral-Vote says, “He would have to prove that he was (financially) damaged and that the newspaper’s staff either knew the document was a fake, or else that they would have known but for being reckless in their regard for the truth.”

If you were so unfortunate as to meet The Orange Clown in real life, you could call him a eff’ing kiddie-diddler to his face, but as long as you did not say that to others it is not libelous. It seems you can quote others calling him a kiddie-diddler or implying kiddie-diddling, and that’s just citing the public record. For instance, this NYTimes piece on Epstein in which Vulgarmort appears, but is the object and not the subject:

“One of the young women who later said Mr. Epstein groomed and abused her was recruited into his world while working as a spa attendant at Mar-a-Lago. Another accuser recalled being eyed by Mr. Trump during a brief encounter in Mr. Epstein’s office, and claimed that Mr. Epstein had told Mr. Trump at the time that “she’s not for you.” “Another woman has said that Mr. Trump groped her when Mr. Epstein brought her to Trump Tower in Manhattan to meet him. This week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Mr. Trump gave Mr. Epstein a note for his 50th birthday in 2003 that included a sketch of a naked woman and a cryptic reference to a “secret” the two men shared. Mr. Trump has denied writing the message and filed a libel lawsuit on Friday challenging the story. The New York Times has not verified the Journal report.”

Proving malice in all this will be nearly impossible as Prznint Stupid is perhaps the most public of public figures, the record is voluminous and generational, and growing daily. Citing the record is not libel, it’s footnoting the evidence.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

UPDATE: President PoutyFace has booted the WSJ from the press pool going to Scotland.