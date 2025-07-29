Epstein-Trump Networks Were Mapped, Trump Should Be Scared

Dave Troy and his team at America 2.0 mapped the connections between Epstein and Trump. Based on the data that Troy found, Trump should be freaking out about his secrets being uncovered. Troy wrote:



"Epstein's long association with Donald Trump resulted in significant social and business overlap between their networks, a fact which is fast becoming an existential threat to Trump's presidency."

Mapping the Data

The data points between Trump and Epstein are undeniable. America 2.0 data shows there is an overlap in business and 'social' networks between the two men. Like Trump, Epstein also had a great interest in eugenics. Troy wrote:

"As The New York Times reported in 2019, Epstein 'hoped to seed the human race with his DNA by impregnating women at his vast New Mexico ranch.'"

Now This reported that Trump is very interested in eugenics, along with Trump's now ex-BFF, Elon Musk.

Elon Rising

Troy notes that Elon Musk's network is growing rapidly, and the DOGE chief may be collaborating with a team to push Trump out. According to Troy:

"Musk and Vice President J.D. Vance, who is aligned with his network, have the most to gain by undermining Trump, and Murdoch appears to be ready to help."

Everyone named in the quote above deserves each other.

Paypal Mafia and Curtis Yarvin

Troy's article reveals that Epstein-Trump networks are aligned with Peter Thiel and extreme blogger Curtis Yarvin, whom Andreessen Horowitz cofounder Marc Andreessen supports. Thiel, Yarvin, and Andreessen aim to abolish democracy entirely and establish global control through "network states."

Many Weird Connections Between Epstein and Trump

The New York Times reported a few days ago that Senator Ron Wyden discovered four banks flagged $1.5 billion in 'suspicious' transactions.

Just listen to how Trump talks about one of the notorious sex predators in modern history! The AP reported on Trump's July 28 press conference in Scotland, when the President of the United States said that he:

"'Never had the privilege' of going to Epstein's island."

There are no words. Go to America 2.0 news and read Dave Troy's article on mapping the Trump-Epstein connections.