Epstein-Trump Networks Were Mapped, Trump Should Be Scared

Dave Troy and his America 2.0 team mapped the connections between Epstein and Trump. Prepare to have your mind blown.
Epstein-Trump Networks Were Mapped, Trump Should Be Scared
Credit: Dave Troy/America 2.0 News
By RedStateRachelJuly 29, 2025

Dave Troy and his team at America 2.0 mapped the connections between Epstein and Trump. Based on the data that Troy found, Trump should be freaking out about his secrets being uncovered. Troy wrote:

"Epstein's long association with Donald Trump resulted in significant social and business overlap between their networks, a fact which is fast becoming an existential threat to Trump's presidency."

Mapping the Data

The data points between Trump and Epstein are undeniable. America 2.0 data shows there is an overlap in business and 'social' networks between the two men. Like Trump, Epstein also had a great interest in eugenics. Troy wrote:

"As The New York Times reported in 2019, Epstein 'hoped to seed the human race with his DNA by impregnating women at his vast New Mexico ranch.'"

Now This reported that Trump is very interested in eugenics, along with Trump's now ex-BFF, Elon Musk.

Elon Rising

Troy notes that Elon Musk's network is growing rapidly, and the DOGE chief may be collaborating with a team to push Trump out. According to Troy:

"Musk and Vice President J.D. Vance, who is aligned with his network, have the most to gain by undermining Trump, and Murdoch appears to be ready to help."

Everyone named in the quote above deserves each other.

Paypal Mafia and Curtis Yarvin

Troy's article reveals that Epstein-Trump networks are aligned with Peter Thiel and extreme blogger Curtis Yarvin, whom Andreessen Horowitz cofounder Marc Andreessen supports. Thiel, Yarvin, and Andreessen aim to abolish democracy entirely and establish global control through "network states."

Many Weird Connections Between Epstein and Trump

The New York Times reported a few days ago that Senator Ron Wyden discovered four banks flagged $1.5 billion in 'suspicious' transactions.

Just listen to how Trump talks about one of the notorious sex predators in modern history! The AP reported on Trump's July 28 press conference in Scotland, when the President of the United States said that he:

"'Never had the privilege' of going to Epstein's island."

There are no words. Go to America 2.0 news and read Dave Troy's article on mapping the Trump-Epstein connections.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon