How Should Dems Run For Office In 'The Epstein Files' Era?

Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow is running for fellow Democrat U.S. Sen. Gary Peters’ soon-to-be vacated seat. And in a new video, she demonstrates how she has outdone all other candidates in the race so far.

Posted on Instagram, the video features McMorrow’s response to whether she, as a U.S. senator, would vote to release the Epstein files.

“Yes! Oh my God,” she replies emphatically before adding, “We should release the files immediately because Americans deserve to know what the truth is, so we do not have two systems of justice in this country: one that protects you if you're rich and powerful, and one for the rest of us.”

McMorrow catapulted onto the national stage after delivering a powerhouse speech on the Michigan Senate floor, in which she dissected the GOP’s attempts to paint her as someone “grooming” children, exposing the abject hypocrisy of so-called “conservative Christians.”

The Epstein scandal presents a catch-22 for President Donald Trump, as he and his minions either fabricated a conspiracy in order to manipulate the public or—even more cravenly—are actively covering up the heinous crimes perpetrated by the wealthy and powerful against minors.

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.