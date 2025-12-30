Trump Claims 'Putin Wants Ukraine To Succeed' As Russia Pounds Them With Rockets

After Russia severely attacked Ukraine over the weekend with drone strikes, Trump told the Ukrainian president that Putin wants his country to succeed.

“Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed,” Trump said. “It sounds a little strange, but I was explaining to the president, President Putin was very generous in his feelings toward Ukraine's success. Including supplying energy, electricity, and other things at very low prices.”

Trump continually embarrasses himself and the country with his lamebrain remarks about the war and about his master, Vladimir Putin.

Putin has been murdering Ukrainians since he invaded their country, and the only thing he wants is for his neighbor to surrender.

I'm not the only one who sees through Trump's lies so easily.

The Bulwark’s Sarah Longwell Longwell added, “Our president is an international calamity.”

Mediaite reports that Ukrainian commentator @BohuslavskaKate wrote, “About the press conference: Trump is absolutely detached from reality. He doesn’t understand how to end this war or what he is doing. But he visibly enjoys bragging about his relationship with Putin and their sweet phone calls in front of [Zelensky]. To him, it’s a kind of power flex, but in reality he is simply admiring a war criminal in front of the president of the victim nation. It doesn’t looks powerful, it looks sadistic and dumb.”



I'll give it to Zelensky for continuing to come to the US and talk to this buffoon.