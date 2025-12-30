'BOILING OVER': Trump's Most Insane Fundraising Email Ever Just Dropped

It sounds like a Nigerian Prince scammer wrote it.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardDecember 30, 2025

There is a reason that Donald J. Trump has always been loathed in NYC: New Yorkers can always spot a con artist. Trump sent out a fundraising email warning his supporters that if they don't donate to him within the hour, then Democrats will steal their “tariff rebate checks."

“Troubles are BOILING OVER,” the email reads. “Dems want to send your check to illegals if you don’t respond in the next hour!”

“Only a massive and immediate response will do,” the email continued. “I need YOU to help me hit my end-of-year fundraising goal by midnight tomorrow or EVERYTHING we’ve worked so hard to accomplish could go BYE BYE.”

Trump's tariffs have already cost the average American household nearly $1,200 since he returned to the White House this year, so his grift sounds like it came from a Nigerian Prince scammer. And Trump's tariffs have triggered bankruptcies to soar to a 15-year high.

But this is nothing new. The Grifter's fundraising emails always appear to contain the red flags people are taught to watch for in online communications to avoid scams.

MeidasTouch posted the email, with some of it containing Scare Caps:

Social media users piled in:

Dear MAGA, If you still support Donald Trump after all of the awful things he has done to this country, then we urge you to show him that you are Ultra MAGA by sending that clown all of your money. Also, send him your $5,000.00 DOGE checks. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Discussion

