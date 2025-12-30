'BOILING OVER': Trump's Most Insane Fundraising Email Ever Just Dropped

There is a reason that Donald J. Trump has always been loathed in NYC: New Yorkers can always spot a con artist. Trump sent out a fundraising email warning his supporters that if they don't donate to him within the hour, then Democrats will steal their “tariff rebate checks."

“Troubles are BOILING OVER,” the email reads. “Dems want to send your check to illegals if you don’t respond in the next hour!”

“Only a massive and immediate response will do,” the email continued. “I need YOU to help me hit my end-of-year fundraising goal by midnight tomorrow or EVERYTHING we’ve worked so hard to accomplish could go BYE BYE.”

Trump's tariffs have already cost the average American household nearly $1,200 since he returned to the White House this year, so his grift sounds like it came from a Nigerian Prince scammer. And Trump's tariffs have triggered bankruptcies to soar to a 15-year high.

But this is nothing new. The Grifter's fundraising emails always appear to contain the red flags people are taught to watch for in online communications to avoid scams.

MeidasTouch posted the email, with some of it containing Scare Caps:

Trump tells supporters in a new fundraising email that if they don’t donate to him within the next hour, Democrats will steal their "tariff rebate checks" and give them to "illegals," that the country is "boiling over," and that only an immediate cash transfer to him can stop… pic.twitter.com/7R4TSbUdJH — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 29, 2025

Social media users piled in:

Pathetic grift: Inventing fake "$2,000 tariff rebate checks" that don't exist, then threatening supporters that "illegals" will steal them unless they donate NOW. Pure scam from a con man who never keeps promises. Deranged desperation. — Dr. Cole (@1drcole) December 30, 2025

This man is legit insane — Mike Pence's Other Mother 🟧🟦🟪 (@cooltxchick) December 30, 2025

So, basically, the tariff rebate checks are not coming. He will then blame Democrats for them not coming and scam his own supporters again in the process. Am I close, @realDonaldTrump? https://t.co/zMrGOiePgm pic.twitter.com/0R8qz4ffuR — Slowbro (@Slowbro01323) December 30, 2025

I’m just a simple citizen with a moderate understanding of politics… but why is a lame duck president fundraising? https://t.co/9pJ1XIbABs — Reddog67 (@Reddog672) December 30, 2025

Actual scammer shit lol https://t.co/yzmizdBtPj — Dom (@domniscient38) December 29, 2025

