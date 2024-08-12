Curtis Yarvin: Toxic Guru Behind JD Vance And Peter Thiel

Curtis Yarvin, a leading voice of the "New Right" Republicans, guides billionaire Peter Thiel and VP candidate JD Vance. A former software developer turned blogger, Yarvin has terrifying ideas about how to run society. One of Yarvin's recommendations is to turn some human beings into "biofuel," like in the "Matrix" movies. The "Matrix" movies show a horrifying world where technology controls the human race. When Yarvin talks about "biofuel" this is what he means:

Credit: YouTube

Want to talk about WEIRD? Keep reading. The New Right guru wrote down his solution for Americans who are "not productive." Under his blog pseudonym, MENCIUS MOLDBUG, wrote that the solution to unproductive people should be to "convert them into biodiesel, which can help power the Muni buses."

The New Republic dug deeper into Yarvin's writings. Spoiler alert: The more you know about Yarvin, the worse it gets. The outlet reported the GOP guru's thoughts on using other human beings as fuel. Yarvin said:

"The trouble with the biodiesel solution is that no one would want to live in a city whose public transportation was fueled, even just partly, by the distilled remains of its late underclass. However, it helps us describe the problem we are trying to solve. Our goal, in short, is a humane alternative to genocide."

"He then concluded that the 'best humane alternative to genocide' is to 'virtualize' these people: Imprison them in 'permanent solitary confinement' where to avoid making them insane, they would be connected to an 'immersive virtual-reality interface' so they could 'experience a rich, fulfilling life in a completely imaginary world.'"

A person calmly musing about how to implement "humane genocide" is frightening. But Yarvin is advising one of the world's most powerful billionaires and possibly the Vice-President of the United States. And he is "pro-slavery."

In the New York Times, @jbouie looks at J.D. Vance's connections to Peter Thiel and Curtis Yarvin.



In addition to advocating for dictatorships (and for turning "unproductive" people into "biodiesel"), Yarvin has also "written favorably" of slavery. 👀

🎁https://t.co/ltCpVZUdC8 pic.twitter.com/TVDupBvcYE — gil duran (@gilduran76) August 11, 2024

Yarvin Does Not Believe in Democracy

Curtis Yarvin has "stopped believing in democracy,"

Yarvin believes Republicans need to seize control of our country. Vox reports that Yarvin advocates seizing America through "absolute power." The outlet notes the guru of the Republican Party's "New Right" says the leftists are ruining America and "drastic measures are necessary to fight back against them."

America is a free country, and some people have dreadful worldviews. But people like Yarvin shouldn't be part of the Republican Party's mainstream or anywhere near the center of power. If you need motivation to get out and vote for Harris-Walz, think of Yarvin in the White House.