JD Vance Has Hissy Fit Over CNN Calling Him Out For Attacking Walz's Military Service

With no remorse or trepidation, Trump, his MAGA cult in the media, horribly swiftboated Gov. Tim Walz's military record as soon as he became the vice presidential nominee.

JD Vance, who served as a war correspondent for the Marines in Iraq for six months thought it was a great tactic to smear the twenty-four year service record of Tim Walz.

CNN's Brianna Keilar, whose husband is a Green Beret, was not thrilled with attacking any person's military service and this put Vance's knickers in a bunch.

You know, one of the things I think is, at what point did military service become a liability? You know, that's one of the things that's sort of on my mind as I look at this. I also think that J.D. Vance, as a messenger on this, may be an imperfect messenger, because we have, as you introduced him, as a combat correspondent, which was what his title was. But when you dig a little deeper into that, he was a public affairs specialist, someone who did not see combat, which certainly the title, combat correspondent, kind of gives you a different impression. So he may be the imperfect messenger on that. But at the same time, then you have this argument going on where it seems to be, did you really serve your country unless you were shot at a lot? And I just think that's a very kind of gross place to be, because there is so much service and sacrifice that goes on in the military. Anyone in the military or who values the military will tell you that there's a lot more to it than just being in danger. And here you have them bickering over something which should be assets that they're both bringing to their campaign.

Keilar tried to soften the blows on Vance by including the response to his swiftboating by Democrats, but JD got the message loud and clear.

JD Vance responded to the CNN host on Xitter.

It’s easy to sit in the comfort and safety of a @CNN studio and trivialize the service of countless men and women who risked their lives. I served with some of the people mentioned in this thread. I miss them all very much. Shameful of @brikeilarcnn to slander an entire MOS. https://t.co/5hwgd8EEG0 — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 9, 2024

Poor baby had his fee fees hurt. What's good for the goose is good for the gander, JD.

Keilar's criticisms touched a nerve and Vance reacted.