CNN's Brianna Keilar Breaks Down In Tears During Report On Ukrainian Children Killed In War

Brianna Keilar often wears her heart on her sleeve when reporting on the news of the day, and this morning was no different. The story of Ukrainian children dying in Putin's war proved too much for her to maintain her composure.

Source: The Hill

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar broke down in tears Thursday morning while reporting on the deaths of civilians in Ukraine amid Russia’s bloody invasion of the country, which has now stretched more than a month.

The Ukrainian government says nearly 200 children have been killed during Russia’s invasion, Keilar reported, noting that figure is likely a gross underestimate of the actual number of young people who have died during shelling and firefighting in the war-torn nation.

Keilar, reporting from Lviv, listed off a number of reported deaths of children in cities like Kyiv and Mariupol, where fighting is still underway.

“An Associated Press photographer said he witnessed the death of a six-year-old in Mariupol when Russian forces shelled the building she was staying. And she was … she was wearing unicorn pyjamas,” Keilar said, her eyes welling with tears and briefly stopping. “… as an ambulance rushed her to a hospital where she died.”