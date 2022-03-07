Ukrainian Girl Sings 'Let It Go' In A Kyiv Bomb Shelter

Go ahead, try not to cry.
By Susie MadrakMarch 7, 2022

Another heartwrenching scene from Ukraine.

"Russian attacks on Ukraine's capital city Kyiv are expected to sharply intensify here in the coming days. Heavy shelling reported on the outskirts of the city, and it's been sending families scrambling for cover: in the face of this fear, a moment of bravery and song from one little girl," CNN's Brianna Keilar said.

After viewing the video, Keilar said, "Oh, it is hard not to shed a tear. I will say listening to that little girl, her name is Ilia, and there she is, Berman, in a bomb shelter singing that to all the folks with her."

"Music can soothe, but so much weight on one little girl's shoulders right there," John Berman said.

I doubt there's anyone in America who doesn't know at least one little kid who sings "Let It Go," and thought about what it would be like if they were the ones in a bomb shelter. The video spread all over the world overnight.

Idina Menzel, who sang the original song in "Frozen," noticed, too.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue