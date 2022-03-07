Ukrainian Girl Sings 'Let It Go' In A Kyiv Bomb Shelter

Another heartwrenching scene from Ukraine.

"Russian attacks on Ukraine's capital city Kyiv are expected to sharply intensify here in the coming days. Heavy shelling reported on the outskirts of the city, and it's been sending families scrambling for cover: in the face of this fear, a moment of bravery and song from one little girl," CNN's Brianna Keilar said.

After viewing the video, Keilar said, "Oh, it is hard not to shed a tear. I will say listening to that little girl, her name is Ilia, and there she is, Berman, in a bomb shelter singing that to all the folks with her."

"Music can soothe, but so much weight on one little girl's shoulders right there," John Berman said.

I doubt there's anyone in America who doesn't know at least one little kid who sings "Let It Go," and thought about what it would be like if they were the ones in a bomb shelter. The video spread all over the world overnight.

Idina Menzel, who sang the original song in "Frozen," noticed, too.