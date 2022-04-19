Ukrainian Millionaire Asks Ukrainian Military To Bomb His Russian-occupied Mansion

After Andrey Stavnitser saw Russian forces occupy his newly-built mansion he gave out the coordinates to the Ukrainian military to level it.
By Ed ScarceApril 19, 2022

"I will rebuild this house, we will rebuild the country, the main thing is to save lives," he told "Good Morning Britain."

Source: NY Post

A Ukrainian millionaire says he asked the military to bomb his newly built mansion when he saw on a security camera that Russian forces had occupied it and were firing rockets at Kyiv from his property.

Andrey Stavnitser, CEO of TransInvestService, an IT company, said he saw via a webcam last month that Russian soldiers had taken up a position on his land, bringing along a dozen pieces of military equipment.

“They destroyed most of the cameras inside the house, but there was one small amateur webcam,” he told ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” on Monday.

Rather than allow the invaders to shell Ukraine’s nearby capital from his land, Stavnitser, 39, said he reached out to Ukraine’s armed forces, passed on to them the coordinates of his mansion and asked them to bomb it.

“It was a kind of an obvious decision for me,” the businessman said, adding that he felt “disgusted” to see the invaders traipse all over his home.

A few days ago he told the same story to Bloomberg, with better photos.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue