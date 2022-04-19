Ukrainian Millionaire Asks Ukrainian Military To Bomb His Russian-occupied Mansion

"I will rebuild this house, we will rebuild the country, the main thing is to save lives," he told "Good Morning Britain."

Source: NY Post

A Ukrainian millionaire says he asked the military to bomb his newly built mansion when he saw on a security camera that Russian forces had occupied it and were firing rockets at Kyiv from his property.

Andrey Stavnitser, CEO of TransInvestService, an IT company, said he saw via a webcam last month that Russian soldiers had taken up a position on his land, bringing along a dozen pieces of military equipment.

“They destroyed most of the cameras inside the house, but there was one small amateur webcam,” he told ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” on Monday.

Rather than allow the invaders to shell Ukraine’s nearby capital from his land, Stavnitser, 39, said he reached out to Ukraine’s armed forces, passed on to them the coordinates of his mansion and asked them to bomb it.

“It was a kind of an obvious decision for me,” the businessman said, adding that he felt “disgusted” to see the invaders traipse all over his home.