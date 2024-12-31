CO State Rep Celebrates Jimmy Carter's Death With 'Champaigne'

While normal Colorado politicians paid tribute to former president Jimmy Carter, at least one MAGA politician, state Rep Matt Soper (R-Delta) decided to beclown himself instead. Soper's late night tweet did not go over well and he deleted it, saying later, "While I am not a fan of former President Carter, expressing the sentiments I did, I am very sorry for and apologise to the people of Colorado."

Source: KUNC

“Opened a bottle of Champaigne [sic] tonight!” State Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, said in a Sunday night post on X. “The world is rid of a despot!” Soper, who won reelection in an unopposed race last month, deleted the post early Monday morning. When asked about the remarks, Soper responded to KUNC via text saying, "My tweet/X was in poor taste. While I am not a fan of former President Carter, expressing the sentiments I did, I am very sorry for and apologise to the people of Colorado.”

When Kyle Clark at KUSA finished with the embarrassment that is Matt Soper, he went on to tell a more uplifting story about how President Carter helped complete a park in Denver at Helen Ginsburg's request.

As head of the Babi Yar Park Foundation in 1978, Ginsburg needed more funding to develop the park near the corner of Parker Road and Havana Street. The park was to become a memorial for the 200,000 Jews, Ukrainians and others murdered by Nazis at the Babi Yar ravine in Kyiv from 1941 to 1943. “I said there’s only one thing we can do to get this money. I’ve got to go talk to President Carter,” Ginsburg said. She got her meeting with President Carter on June 15, 1978. “I had a big envelope stuffed with information, and I said, ‘Mr. President, I may have forgotten something, but everything’s in here if you want to read it when you have time some time, and he took it and put it down. He said, 'You’ve told me enough, I was going to fund this for you.’” She went to Washington, D.C., met with the president and left with $178,000. “And that put the project over the top, and it endeared that man to me for the rest of my life,” Ginsburg said.