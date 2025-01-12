Rachel Campos-Duffy: 'Grumpiest Award Goes To Laura Bush' At Carter's Funeral

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy slammed former First Lady Laura Bush after she declined to shake President-elect Donald Trump's hand at former President Jimmy Carter's funeral.
By David EdwardsJanuary 12, 2025

During Sunday's Fox & Friends broadcast, host co-host Charlie Hurt noted that former Vice President Mike Pence had congratulated Trump on his 2020 victory at the funeral.

Capos-Duffy pointed out that the funeral also marked the anniversary of the death of former First Lady Melania Trump's mother.

"And I just thought it was so dignified the way she carried herself," Campos-Duffy opined. "And then the grumpiest award goes to Laura Bush. I forgot to mention that yesterday. She looks really grumpy there."

"Not as grumpy as Michelle Obama," Hurt remarked.

"Well, she didn't show up," Hurt said.

"Or Mike Pence's wife," co-host Will Cain replied.

"I actually think Laura Bush looked grumpier than Karen Pence," Campos-Duffy argued.

