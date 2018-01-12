Fox News Host: Trump's 'Shithole' Comment Should Not Have Been Repeated For Sake Of Country

Rachel Campos-Duffy (who's married to Rep. Sean Duffy) claimed that for the good of the country, Democrats shouldn't have exposed Trump's racism.

Rachel was pearl-clutching all over the network today from Fox and Friends to Outnumbered. I wonder why?

After Juan Williams, the #OneLuckyGuy from today's show said how unconscionable it was for Trump to utter those 'vulgar' words against the people, Campos-Duffy came in to defend Trump by playing the "cranky old-man" card and attacking the leakers from the meeting.

Rachel started by saying Trump meant to be vulgar towards the countries and not the people of those countries he called shitholes.

She said, "I don't agree with this term, I'm glad Mia Love put that out."

Now the debate has turned to the validity of calling those countries actual shitholes.

She continued, "That said, I still have a problem with people in a private meeting going out and saying what the president said."

Rachel continued, "It makes our country look bad. I think the Democrats, in this case, should've used some discretion and even if he did say that, maybe for the sake of the country - not repeat it."

So she's admitting that Trump's words were racist even though she doesn't believe he's a racist. And we should be covering it up!

Co-host Harris Faulkner stepped in and said that there were plenty of Republicans in that room with Trump, who could have defended him. Faulkner was upset that, "On the day in which the president just signed a proclamation honoring Dr. King," it was stepped on by Trump's vulgarity.

Harris then asked why Republicans haven't offered up any explanation or context behind Trump's newest nightmare.

Rachel replied, "The fact that the Republicans that were in the room are not coming to his defense tells me that he probably said it. I just want to say one thing. I'm not defending the comments but this is a 70-year-old man. He speaks in a certain way. It's very impolitic, it's very un-PC and who among us hasn't said something like that?"

Millions of people don't talk like that, Rachel. And that's not a defense for a U.S. President in the modern era.

She said, "I don't approve of it but I don't understand why for the sake of politics you would in a private meeting go out and say to the public what he said."

Because people need to know a president's actual views and if they are disgusting then the country has a right to know.

And if they are so bad that you are angered by their release, what does that tell you about your own convictions? Why support this man at all?

Trump has been in office for over a year and ran a long campaign. He's had plenty of time to adjust and learn not to act like a shithole.

And if you believe he's a 70-year-old crank, maybe he isn't fit to be the leader of the free world, Rachel.

On topic: Melissa Francis does deserve credit. During the first segment of the show, she spoke out on behalf of all the people Trump disparaged with his racist comments.