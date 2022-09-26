Fox Host Wants A Monument To Slavery Honoring White People

I don't think she's well-read on history. Just a hunch.
By Conover KennardSeptember 26, 2022

Fox host Rachel Campos-Duffy, who is married to former tea party Congressman Sean Duffy, has an issue with a new monument for enslaved people kidnapped from Africa and the Caribbean islands and brought to the U.S. Rachel (I think her name should be Karen) said the memorial should focus on the greatness of white people.

"We want to make this a national monument to the 'Invisible Founders,'" trustee Rev. Larry Walker said.

Of course, Karen (I'm going to call her Karen anyway, OK?) noted that it was the Republicans who fought against slavery, and Democrats pushed for slavery. She forgot to mention that the sides have switched since then.

"I wonder if this monument's gonna have this big giant sign explaining that it was the Democrats who were for, you know, keeping slaves and it was the Republicans not," Karen said. "Or if it will celebrate all of the white Americans who died on behalf of the freedom of slaves."

She really needs to read about the Southern Strategy. The Republicans, in the wake of the Civil Rights movement, formed a political strategy to increase white voter turnout in southern states in light of demographic changes. That's when the sides changed.

Trying to insert something great that a white person did in a monument memorializing what Blacks went through during the slave-trading years is racist, Karen.

