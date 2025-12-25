Jesse Watters Wins Our Bad Guy Crookie For Schmuck Of The Year

Jesse Watters is one of the most obnoxious regulars on Fox not "news," which is not an easy accomplishment given the competition. Watters, who got his start as an ambush "reporter" back in the day for Bill O'Reilly now hosts his own show in O'Reilly's old slot and is a regular panel member on The Five, which airs a few hours earlier than his show during the week, so he gets lots of airtime every day to spew his bile.

Whether it's pretending the Epstein files are only bad for Democrats, or giving condescending lectures to college students, making racist attacks against New York mayor-elect Mamdani, whitewashing the Homan bribery scandal, making sexist remarks about AOC, suggesting we bomb the UN over their fake escalator-gate, to tossing fuel on the fire following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, to you name it, Watters has proven time and time again that there's no Republican scandal he won't gloss over, make excuses for or ignore, and no drummed up phony grievance against Democrats he won't amplify.

For being one of the worst sexist, racist, butt kissing, argumentative and obnoxious mouth-pieces for Trump and Republicans, here's your Crookie Award Jesse.