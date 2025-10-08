Hey Jesse Watters, I Don't Think AOC Is The One Who Wants To Sleep With Stephen Miller

Watters' cohost Greg Gutfeld on The Five this Tuesday was right. This was pretty creepy.

During a discussion about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez apparently living rent-free inside of PeeWee Goebbel's head this week, Watters ran to Miller and his manlihood's defense while pretending there's a single redeeming quality about Miller that would make most sane women attracted to him.

PERINO: Do you think that MAGA men are insulted by AOC?

WATTERS: No, I think AOC wants to sleep with Miller. It is so obvious, and I'm sorry you can't have him. Miller is the best. I know him well socially, and the man is not overcompensating Dana. I know when people are overcompensating. I know people at this table who are overcompensating. That person is me.

He is a policy savant. I mean, this guy is confident. He battles CNN with grace and with class, and he provides wise counsel to the president of the United States.

This is what AOC doesn't get about men. Miller is a high-value man because he has power and influence, because he has vision, and he's on a mission to save this republic and protect Western civilization. He speaks with confidence and flair, and he's unafraid of anything.

Now, AOC may have someone that's taller like Gavin, or maybe someone who has more distinguished characteristics like Adam Schiff, the senator, who talks like this, or someone with more wealth, like Soros the younger.

But those men are not brave men. Those men did not protect the country when the country needed it.

We had tests throughout the last couple of years, tests on crime, tests during COVID, and tests with immigration. And all of the men that AOC seems to value, they all failed the test, and they failed it miserably.

Men who are high-value men like Stephen Miller take risks. They're brave, they're unafraid, they're confident, and they're on a mission, and they have younger wives with beautiful children.

I think I just gave him like a dating recommendation.