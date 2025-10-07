AOC Cracks Up As Stephen Miller Awkwardly Watches Clip Of Her Calling Him 4'10"

Things got a little awkward for President Stephen Miller on The Ingraham Angle after host Laura Ingraham rolled footage of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Instagram calling Miller a "clown" and commenting on his stature. Miller called AOC a "trainwreck" over her remarks to her 9.4 million followers.

“I’ve never seen that guy in real life, but he looks like he’s, like, 4′10″, AOC said. “And he looks like he is angry about the fact that he’s 4’10”. And he looks like he is so mad that he is 4′10″, that he has taken that anger out on at any other population possible."

Miller responded on Ingraham's Fox News show, saying the Democratic congresswoman's brain doesn't work.

“Well, we knew that her brain didn’t work; now we know their eyes don’t work," he said. “I mean, she is a mess, right? What a trainwreck. What a trainwreck.”

“I think the important point is that every time she is on TV, Republican approval ratings go up, Democrat approval ratings go down," he insisted. "That lady is a walking nightmare.”

Ingraham said she has known Miller for 20 years and guessed that he's about 5′10″ or 5′11″. Miller weighed in to say he is 5′10″.

Fact check: Miller is, in fact, a small man.

AOC took to the Bad App to react to the segment.

“I cannot believe they aired this and made him listen to it live,” she said, adding, “I am crying.”

AOC urged her supporters to “make fun” of "insecure" MAGA men.

"People talk about toxic masculinity, let’s put that to the side for just one second, this is about insecure masculinity, and one of the best ways that you can dismantle a movement of insecure men is by making fun of them," she said.