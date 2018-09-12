'I Think She's A Monster': Laura Ingraham's Brother Trashes Her On Twitter
Laura Ingraham and her apparent brother, Curtis, are the latest pair of family members in the public spotlight drastically disagreeing.
Much has been made of Kellyanne and George Conway, sort of the James Carville/Mary Matalin of the Trump era. Kellyanne’s a Trump adviser while her husband, George freely expresses his anti-Trump sentiments on Twitter.
Now, a Curtis Ingraham who harshly criticizes “sister” Laura has been discovered. Mediaite explains:
When reached for comment about her brother’s strident criticism of her politics on Twitter, Laura Ingraham told Mediaite:
“My siblings and I are shocked and saddened to learn of these false and hurtful online postings. Although we’ve been estranged from him for many years, we love our brother and miss him very much.”
Curtis Ingraham’s most hot-button topic — and source of the sibling animus — seems to stem from the gun rights debate, on which Laura Ingraham is a decided proponent of the broadest definition of the 2nd amendment. She is PRO-GUN. He is not, best evidenced by the following:
Curtis Ingraham’s Twitter feed is a goldmine of anti-Laura tweets:
(Originally published at Newshounds.us)
Karoli adds: At the time of publication, the author could not verify Curtis Ingraham's identity as a certainty. Since then, The Daily Beast has interviewed him. In that interview, he repeatedly said, "I think she's a monster."
Here is the tweet where he claims their father was an alcoholic Nazi sympathizer who shaped her political views:
Her statement about her relationship with her brother is a subtle form of gaslighting. The subtext is "he's crazy and we're sad."
Comments