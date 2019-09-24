Laura Ingraham's Own Brother Denounces Her On Twitter

Laura Ingraham, last night. (Transcript via Media Matters.)

LAURA INGRAHAM (HOST): Greta Thunberg didn't have to read her address, she actually memorized it. The implication is, of course, that to ensure the future, everyone must sign on to these globalist solutions.

Cede control of our economy, our way of life, our way of transport, how many children you want to have, and if we don't go along, we will be punished by our own children. [clip of Greta Thunberg's speech] ...Does anyone else find that chilling? [plays clip of 1984 film of Stephen King's "Children of the Corn"]... I can't wait for Stephen King's sequel, "Children of the Climate."