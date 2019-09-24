Greta Slays The Orange Sh*tgibbon

Once again proving that Trump is just out of his depth going after the 16-year-old wunderkind from Sweden, Trump's sarcastic, passive-aggressive tweet last night got a devastating rejoinder this morning.

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate change activist who was attacked by President Donald Trump earlier this week, hilariously hit back at the president.

After watching a clip of Thunberg’s emotional speech before the United Nations on Monday, in which she angrily accused global governments of neglecting their duties to future generations by failing to act on climate change, the president sarcastically said Thunberg “seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

Thunberg has now responded by changing her official Twitter bio to “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”