'Right Here, Right Now': Greta Thunberg Mashup With Fatboy Slim Goes Viral

This works so well together, fits so seamlessly, I'm surprised it hasn't been done before this or made into something more formal. And how cool is it that Fatboy Slim himself just incorporated the idea into his own shows? Brilliant.

Source: The Guardian

Fatboy Slim has paid tribute to Greta Thunberg in a performance in Gateshead over the weekend, mixing her speech to the United Nations into a performance of his club favourite 'Right Here, Right Now'.

The mash-up opens with Thunberg’s voice, delivering her blistering speech to world leaders about the climate crisis over the synth melody.

“People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction. And all you can talk about is money,” the 16-year-old is heard saying. “You are failing us, and the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you.

“We will not let you get away with this. Right here, right now is where we draw the line. The world is waking up. And change is coming, whether you like it or not.”

The sample of Thunberg saying “right here, right now” is used throughout the song.

The mash-up originally appeared on social media in late September, after musician David Scott from The Kiffness made and shared it to images of icebergs breaking up.

Fatboy Slim, whose real name is Norman Cook, shared video of the mash-up on Facebook. But he has now integrated Thunberg’s speech into his live show, performing it at his Gateshead show on Friday night.