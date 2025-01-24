Trump Admits He Runs On 'Hate'

"Hatred of people" is how he campaigns
By John AmatoJanuary 24, 2025

Donald Trump said Elon Musk criticized his AI infrastructure deal because he hates one person, unlike himself who has a hatred for many people.

With hundreds of billions of dollars at stake, I doubt one person involved in the project would send Musk off the MAGA train.

Q: Mr. President, does it bother you that Elon Musk criticized a deal that you made publicly that he said that he tweeted that?

TRUMP: No, it doesn't. He hates one of the people in the deal.

Q: Have you spoken to him since then?

TRUMP: No, no. Well, I've spoken to Elon, but I've spoken to all of them, actually.

People in the deal are very, very smart people.

But Elon, one of the people he happens to hate, but I have certain hatreds of people too.

Hatred is at the core of the MAGA cult.

President Musk is the only person that could come out publicly and sh*t all over Trump's big "deal" and not face his wrath.

Who is in charge, really?

