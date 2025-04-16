Bernie Sanders Sends Message To Trump: 'We Don't Want Your Oligarchy'

During a rally in Bakersfield on Tuesday, Senator Bernie Sanders blasted Trump as an authoritarian and vowed to defeat Trumpism.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Sanders have been touring around the country, drawing incredible turnouts in red districts and states.
All voters are being hurt by Trump's lawlessness and greed.
SANDERS: So in this pivotal moment in American history, what I have discovered, as Alexandria and I go all over this country, we are seeing unbelievable turnouts.
We were in Idaho—Idaho!
We had 12,000 people coming out in Idaho, the most conservative state in the country.
We had 20,000 people in Salt Lake City, a Republican state.
And I think what the American people, Republicans, independents, Democrats, are saying, sorry, Mr. Trump, we don't want your oligarchy.
Sorry, Mr. Trump, too many men and women have fought and died to defend democracy.
You're not going to take us into authoritarianism.
And sorry, Mr. Musk, we're going to create an economy that works for us, not just for you.
So, brothers and sisters, I recognize that the oligarchs have enormous power.
They have unlimited amounts of money, and they are extraordinarily greedy.
They want it all.
But the last that I have heard—I'm not a mathematician, but I do know that 99 percent is a hell of a lot bigger number than 1 percent.
So, let us stand together, let us defeat Trumpism, let us create the kind of America we know we can become.
Thank you very much.