AOC And Bernie Get Massive Turnout In Deep Red Idaho

Why aren’t all the Democrats reaching out to conservatives? They're getting screwed by Trump, too.
By NewsHound EllenApril 16, 2025

The Idaho Capital Sun has the deets on the event that filled the 12,500-seat arena in Republican Nampa Idaho:

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came to Nampa with a message about fighting back against policies that benefit the wealthiest at the expense of working class Americans, but the comments about health care from every speaker seemed to resonate the most with those in attendance.

Sanders, an Independent U.S. senator from Vermont and former presidential candidate, has been touring various cities nationwide under the title “Fighting Oligarchy,” often with Ocasio-Cortez as a guest speaker. The night before, the pair spoke to a crowd of 20,000 to the south in Salt Lake City and the crowd in Nampa on Monday night reached the Ford Idaho Center’s full capacity of 12,500, according to Andrew Luther, the general manager of the arena.

Sanders said they chose to come to Idaho even though it is deeply conservative — President Donald Trump won the state by 36 points in November — because “we don’t accept this blue state, red state nonsense. We are one people.”

“We’re here to flip this state,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We might all come from different places, but we share so many of the same experiences.”

The article noted that local family physician Dr. Penny Beach also spoke about a health care crisis in Idaho, apparently made worse by the state’s near-total abortion ban. Idaho has the lowest per capita number of physicians in the country.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez gave “one simple answer” for why she and Sen. Sanders held a rally in such a red state. “It’s because you matter,” she said.

The crowd roared. You can see there were plenty of younger people there.

AOC: I was watching earlier today on TV, someone was saying, “Why are AOC and Bernie going to Idaho?”

I’ll give you one simple answer: It’s because you matter

Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2025-04-15T00:36:37.940Z

There were other good, crowd-pleasing moments, such as Sanders attacking Donald Trump for being so thin-skinned, he’s threatening CBS: “If you can’t take criticism, get out of the political process. This is a democracy,” Sanders said.

Sanders: He now wants to take away CBS’s license because they did a story that criticized him. Oh my word, CBS criticized him! Oh, let’s drive them out of business, how terrible… If you can’t take criticism, get out of the political process. This is a democracy

Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2025-04-15T01:49:37.935Z

AOC: When he talks about rapists and criminals, he should look in the mirror

Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2025-04-15T01:15:33.538Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon