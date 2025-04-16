AOC And Bernie Get Massive Turnout In Deep Red Idaho

The Idaho Capital Sun has the deets on the event that filled the 12,500-seat arena in Republican Nampa Idaho:

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came to Nampa with a message about fighting back against policies that benefit the wealthiest at the expense of working class Americans, but the comments about health care from every speaker seemed to resonate the most with those in attendance.

Sanders, an Independent U.S. senator from Vermont and former presidential candidate, has been touring various cities nationwide under the title “Fighting Oligarchy,” often with Ocasio-Cortez as a guest speaker. The night before, the pair spoke to a crowd of 20,000 to the south in Salt Lake City and the crowd in Nampa on Monday night reached the Ford Idaho Center’s full capacity of 12,500, according to Andrew Luther, the general manager of the arena.

Sanders said they chose to come to Idaho even though it is deeply conservative — President Donald Trump won the state by 36 points in November — because “we don’t accept this blue state, red state nonsense. We are one people.”

“We’re here to flip this state,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We might all come from different places, but we share so many of the same experiences.”