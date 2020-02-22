Entertainment
AOC Trolls Murdoch's New York Post

AOC coyly responded, "Sequins are a great accessory to universal healthcare, don’t you agree?"
By Ed Scarce

This morning The New York Post had one of their typical catty columns about Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez's apparel (usually rented) and her daring to wear a sparkly luxury designer dress on ABC's The View a few days ago. AOC responded soon afterwards to the column with some withering clap back tweets.

Source: NY Post

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a Democratic socialite!

The lefty darling set tongues wagging when she donned a luxe designer dress for her Wednesday appearance on “The View.”

“Don’t you love it when an avowed SOCIALIST wears $580 dresses from Rickie Freeman? I mean, who doesn’t need a sequin leopard dress to be an effective Congresswoman?” snarked Conservative Erica Nurnberg in a tweet.

Well, the 'avowed SOCIALIST' smacked these dumbasses upside the head with a quick rejoinder.

Charlotte Alter nailed it with what's really go on with these inane columns and Fox News blather about her wardrobe.

