AOC Trolls Murdoch's New York Post

This morning The New York Post had one of their typical catty columns about Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez's apparel (usually rented) and her daring to wear a sparkly luxury designer dress on ABC's The View a few days ago. AOC responded soon afterwards to the column with some withering clap back tweets.

Source: NY Post

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a Democratic socialite! The lefty darling set tongues wagging when she donned a luxe designer dress for her Wednesday appearance on “The View.” “Don’t you love it when an avowed SOCIALIST wears $580 dresses from Rickie Freeman? I mean, who doesn’t need a sequin leopard dress to be an effective Congresswoman?” snarked Conservative Erica Nurnberg in a tweet.

Don't you love it when an avowed SOCIALIST wears $580 dresses from Rickie Freeman? I mean, who doesn't need a sequin leopard dress to be an effective Congresswoman? https://t.co/q8TEzxSSn1 — Erica Nurnberg (@ericanurnberg) February 20, 2020

Well, the 'avowed SOCIALIST' smacked these dumbasses upside the head with a quick rejoinder.

Yep! I rent, borrow, and thrift my clothes. (It’s also environmentally sustainable!) 🌎



The Post is just mad that you can look good fighting for working families.



Sequins are a great accessory to universal healthcare, don’t you agree? ✨😉 https://t.co/xdQ65lbpXe — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 22, 2020

Tempted to do a “woman on the street” bit and wait outside the Republican cloak room to ask each GOP Congressman how much their tailored suits cost 🎤 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 22, 2020

Charlotte Alter nailed it with what's really go on with these inane columns and Fox News blather about her wardrobe.