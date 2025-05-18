Has Trump's Islamophobia Been Cured?

The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper and Josh Johnson discuss the fact that Trump doesn't "judge people by the color of their skin, but the contents of their wallets."

During a segment on Trump's trip to the Middle East, and what Klepper called his "weave," where he made a fool of himself rambling from one topic to the next that included Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as a world-class tree-climbing lumberjack, Klepper brought in Johnson to weigh in on the trip, where the topic quickly moved to the Qatari jet bribe.

KLEPPER: So that was the end of President Trump's visit to the Middle East. The question is, after visiting 3 countries in 4 days, did the whole thing yield any results?

To find out, let's go live to United Arab Emirates with Josh Johnson.

JOHNSON: Assalam alaikum Jordan.

KLEPPER: Okay. What was your takeaway, Josh, from the trip? It seemed like kind of a business as usual for Trump.

JOHNSON: What are you talking about? This is a life changing trip for Trump.

Don't forget this guy used to hate Muslims. He tried to ban them from the country.

He called President Obama Barack Hussein and he capitalized every letter in Hussein. Screaming it with his thumbs.

KLEPPER: Yeah, I mean, he seemed to to not like Muslims.

JOHNSON: Not like?! He didn't know the difference between Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. He called them little ISIS, Big ISIS and ISIS Tokyo Drift.

But then he visited their lands and they showed him their culture and they taught him their history, and then they gave him a $400 million jet and it was something about all of that that now he loves Muslims. It's beautiful.

KLEPPER: Yeah, I don't know if it was all of that. It might, it might just be the free jets.