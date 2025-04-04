AOC Thumping Schumer In Hypothetical Primary Match-up

Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez leads Sen. Chuck Schumer 55-36 in the poll by Data for Progress.
Credit: Wikimedia
By Ed ScarceApril 4, 2025

I usually don't put much stock in hypothetical match-ups three years out for a race that might never happen, and by a poll done by a liberal group with an interest in promoting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But in this instance their numbers, especially in the crosstabs, are interesting to dive into. Chuck Schumer has already filed to run again but it's possible he could reconsider if there really is a race in 2028. We shall see.

Source: Latin Times

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) is leading Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in a potential primary for his New York seat in the Upper House, according to a new poll.

Concretely, a survey by Data for Progress showed the New York City lawmaker ahead by almost 20 percentage points, getting 55% of the vote compared to Schumer's 36%. The poll was conducted on March 31 among 767 likely voters.

Politico, which first reported on the survey, described Data for Progress as a liberal firm. The fact that it conducted the poll, the outlet analyzed, "underscores that liberal organizations are continuing to look for ways to prod Schumer to take a tougher stance against President Donald Trump."

Her recent tour with Bernie Sanders definitely has people speculating about a Senate race in her future.

"This isn't just about Republicans. We need a Democratic Party that fights harder for us, too," she told a fired-up crowd gathered in Las Vegas, Nevada, during a tour stop. "But what that means is that we as a community must choose and vote for Democrats and elected officials who know how to stand for the working class."

While she didn't mention any leaders by name, the crowd broke out into multiple "Primary Chuck" chants. Schumer was heavily criticized by a faction of the party after he backed down from a government funding fight with Trump in late March. The move enraged the base and prompted some of Ocasio-Cortez's House colleagues to encourage her to mount a primary challenge in 2028.

