Paul Ryan Says He Tried To Give AOC Advice And She Ignored Him

Well, fancy that.
By Scarce
"Keep your head down"..."Don't rock the boat"....one imagines Paul Ryan told her to do exactly the opposite of what she's done to become a rock star in the Democratic caucus.

Source: New York Post

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan says he offered some advice to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez when she arrived in Washington — suggesting that she “take it easy” and “just watch things for a while” — but the freshman congresswoman wasn’t having it.

“I don’t think she really listened to a thing I said,” Ryan recalled at a dinner event in his hometown of Janesville, Wisconsin, on Tuesday night, according to the Janesville GazetteXtra.

The ex-speaker, who retired earlier this year, has been criticized by Ocasio-Cortez in the past. The New York lawmaker often gets compared to him, on account of them both being elected to Congress at age 28.


